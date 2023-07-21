President Trump Vows To Introduce Death Penalty for All Pedophiles and Child Traffickers in America

After watching anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom earlier this week, former President Trump has vowed to introduce the death penalty for all pedophiles and child traffickers if he gets another term in office.

“When I’m back in the White House. I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children. We will fully secure the border,” Trump said.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I will wage war on the cartels just as I destroyed the ISIS caliphate. 100% gone, 100% destroyed.”

“They’ll come back now because we have a weak administration.”

“I will use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families in their home countries and without delay.”

“And I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across our border receives the death penalty immediately and that includes also for women.”

“Because women as you know are number one in trafficking. “

“Children are actually number two.”

“In one of my first acts in office, I signed an executive order targeting transnational criminal organizations that traffic and exploit innocent people.”

“I signed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, authorizing $430 million to fight sex and labor trafficking.”