Hillary Clinton: ‘If Trump Wins 2024, America Will Literally Cease To Exist’

Hillary Clinton has warned that if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, America as we know it will literally cease to exist.

In an interview this week with the Financial Times, the twice-failed presidential candidate declared that she still believes that she should have been crowned President in 2016, despite losing the vote:

“The Electoral College is a terrible anachronism that, you know, has caused people like me who win the popular vote not to be president.”

“But that’s beside the point.

“So think about this.”

“I win by nearly 3 million votes over Trump in 2016.”

“I lose the Electoral College by 77,000 votes.”

“Biden wins by over 7 million votes and wins the Electoral College by 100,000 votes.”

“It was a mirror image of what happened to me, only I was on the losing side and Biden was on the winning side.”

“Trump is angry because his game failed, his rigged game to steal the election.”

“If Trump wins, which I do not believe will happen, let me just quickly say that.”

“If in some scenario that were to happen, it would be the end of democracy in the United States, it would be the end of Ukraine.”

“It would become a — you know, he will pull us out of NATO if he wins again.”

“And just like he pulled us out of the Iran deal, he pulled us out of the Paris Accords. He will pull us out of NATO.”

Slaynews.com reports: She also unleashed her venom on Joe Biden.

Financial Times editor Edward Luce said about Biden almost falling down the stairs in Japan: “There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago. He didn’t use a railing, and Jill wasn’t there with him.

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?”

Hillary said: “It’s a concern for anyone.

“We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations.

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it.

“But, you know, he has this great saying – and I think he’s right – don’t judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative.

“I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run.

“He has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done.

“He doesn’t get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff.

“So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.”

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russian government through an intermediary pic.twitter.com/81tx51aR0M — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) May 22, 2023