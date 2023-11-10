EU Declares Citizens Who Refuse Bill Gates’ Digital ID Will Be Excluded From Society 

The European Parliament and member states have reached an agreement on the mandatory roll out of Bill Gates’ Digital ID which has inbuilt features designed to exclude people from participating in society if they do not comply with the globalist agenda.

Here at the People’s Voice we have been warning the masses for years that a key plan in the globalist agenda involves Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies to lock humanity in a digital prison – and the European Union has just admitted that we were right all along.

The elite have always denied these plans, describing anybody who dared to expose their plans as “conspiracy theorists” who need to be muzzled on social media, frozen out of society, and in some cases thrown in prison.

But now the globalists are making their move.

But you do not have to submit to their authoritarian plans. It’s not too late to fight back. In fact, there are millions of people around the world who are rising up against this tyranny. We’ve got all the details coming up.

Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos broke the bad news about the globalist institution’s plans to roll out the mandatory digital IDs designed by Bill Gates with mass enslavement of humanity in mind.

To be known as eIDs, the digital identity technology will grant the political elite in Europe with the power to freeze people’s bank accounts, stop them from buying flights, groceries, basic necessities, and participating in society in any meaningful way.

And if you don’t believe this is what they are planning, you haven’t been paying attention.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is launching a project to advance the agenda, which will ensure all members of the public will be forced to participate in the scheme.

The project is based on what’s known as “digital public infrastructure,” aka, DPI. The UN’s justification for demanding that the human race be imprisoned with “digital IDs” is the supposed necessity to reach the UN’s sustainable development goals (or SDGs).

That’s right, they are blaming climate change for this one too.

According to Professor Richard Werner, who was a former WEF Young Global Leader, the global elite have been planning this attack on humanity for decades – and they are now preparing to drop a cluster munition in the heart of civil society to soften people up so they will accept the digital ID.

According to Werner, the elite’s ultimate goal is a digital ID chip under the skin.

The next step in the elite’s plan for mass adoption and total control involves the creation of another global disaster.

According to Werner, the moral from dealing with these dangerous, nightmare people is a simple one. Don’t let them implement their agenda. Don‘t let it happen. It depends on you.

The global elite are determined to take authoritarianism to a whole new level, far surpassing anything attempted in Mao’s China or Stalin’s Russia.

The push for DPI or “Digital IDs,” vaccine passports, and CBDCs is being championed by the WEF in conjunction with Bill Gates and his foundation, the UN, and the European Union.

Unsurprising, the technology will be tested in countries in Africa and India that Bill Gates’ considers his personal laboratories, before being rolled out globally before 2030.

Ominously, the WEF came out with a series of articles in September pushing for DPI enforcement.

The WEF promises that the new “cashless societies” and digital IDs will be welcomed by the public due to their “zero-knowledge tech.”

They really think we are stupid and they can get away with their crimes against humanity.

According to Werner, we shouldn’t be thinking of CBDCs as a currency at all.

“You have to think of CDBCs as a control system [or a permit system], not a currency,” Prof. Werner explained.

He’s not wrong. China has perfected the system of social control using CBDCs to maintain total control over the masses. It’s always 1984 in China.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has admitted that China is the model for WEF policies so it is interesting to see the Chinese government roll out plans that mirror his own dream of impoverishing the masses and eliminating private ownership.

The promise that you will “own nothing and be happy” was not a joke.

