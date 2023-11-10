CDC Reports ‘Record High’ in American Families Rejecting Childhood Vaccinations

More American families than ever before are rejecting childhood vaccinations for their children, as the people of the world continue waking up to the agenda of the globalist elite.

According to the CDC’s latest findings, 3% of children entering kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year were granted vaccine exemptions by their states.

This figure, though seemingly small, is the highest ever recorded in the U.S. and represents a significant increase from previous years.

GWP report: The trend is not isolated to a few states; 40 states witnessed a rise in exemptions, with ten states reporting exemption rates soaring over 5%: Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Idaho stands out in this report, with over 12% of its kindergarten population having a vaccine exemption.

This statistic is more than a mere number; it is a reflection of a growing sentiment among parents and guardians across the nation. This surge is due to the distrust towards medical authorities and government mandates.

Summary from the report:

What is already known about this topic? From the 2019–20 to the 2021–22 school year, national coverage with state-required vaccines among kindergartners declined from 95% to approximately 93%, ranging from 92.7% for diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) to 93.1% for polio. What is added by this report? During the 2022–23 school year, coverage remained near 93% for all reported vaccines, ranging from 92.7% for DTaP to 93.1% for measles, mumps, and rubella and polio. The exemption rate increased 0.4 percentage points to 3.0%. Exemptions increased in 41 states, exceeding 5% in 10 states. What are the implications for public health practice? Exemptions >5% limit the level of achievable vaccination coverage, which increases the risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccination before school entry or during provisional enrollment periods could reduce exemptions resulting from barriers to vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.