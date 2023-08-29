Experts Warn Brits Face ‘Significantly Elevated’ Risk Of Death 2 Years After Having ‘Covid’

Experts have issued an urgent ‘death’ warning to anyone who has had Covid over the last two years.

The warning comes after a new study found that the risk of death was “significantly elevated” for two years for those who had been hospitalized with the virus.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

It seems that despite the speedy roll out of the so called covid jabs, experts still blame the risk of dying on the virus, not the vaccines.

MSN reports: Long Covid has plagued the lives of countless Brits, and people across the world. One new study has made a series of shocking revelations that those suffering from it, and originally hospitalised by the disease, face far greater chances of dying from an array of issues.

Previous work looked at how respiratory and pulmonary issues persisted after Covid infection for weeks and months after catching it. But the new study, published in Nature Medicine, is thought to be the first to look at the health complications and threat of death that can linger beyond the initial months and even first year.

It found that even as far as two years down the line, people who were hospitalised by Covid faced a far greater chance of dying and severely worse health complications like lung problems, diabetes, and general fatigue.

After two years, the “cumulative burden of health loss due to PASC [long Covid]” does finally decline. But the study warned “it remains unclear whether and over what time horizon the risk of postacute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 attenuates and becomes not significant”.

Previous work looked at how respiratory and pulmonary issues persisted after Covid infection for weeks and months after catching it. But the new study, published in Nature Medicine, is thought to be the first to look at the health complications and threat of death that can linger beyond the initial months and even first year.

It found that even as far as two years down the line, people who were hospitalised by Covid faced a far greater chance of dying and severely worse health complications like lung problems, diabetes, and general fatigue.

After two years, the “cumulative burden of health loss due to PASC [long Covid]” does finally decline. But the study warned “it remains unclear whether and over what time horizon the risk of postacute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 attenuates and becomes not significant”.

For patients who weren’t hospitalised by the killer virus, it takes just six months for the risk of death to no longer be significant. However, despite this, they aren’t spared from the after effects of Covid altogether and have an increased risk of over 20 medical conditions. Among these conditions, it includes: silent killers like cardiovascular issues and blood clotting trouble; diabetes, gastrointestinal problems and kidney disorders.

The study’s senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said that: “A lot of people think, ‘I got covid, I got over it and I’m fine,” but “maybe you’ve forgotten about the SARS-CoV-2 infection … but covid did not forget about you. It’s still wreaking havoc in your body,”

Long Covid is still not fully understood and often different bodies investigating the phenomena define it differently. The study looked at medical records for almost 140,000 US veterans who were diagnosed with Covid early in the pandemic and used a control group of almost six million who weren’t known to have been infected.

But the study highlighted that the Covid survivors they tracked were not entirely representative of the population because as military veterans they were older and mostly male. Whereas the veterans were nine out of ten male, in the general population women account for slightly over half of Long Covid patients.