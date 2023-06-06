FBI Says They Cannot Guarantee Their Biden Bribery Scheme Informant Will Not Be Killed

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna revealed Monday that the FBI is reportedly “afraid” that their informant who brought forth information regarding a bribery scheme involving Biden and his crime family during his days as Obama’s vice president would be “killed if unmasked.”

“Just left meeting for House Oversight. The FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family,” Luna wrote.

Speaking with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo, Luna said, “You know, over the last couple of months, House Oversight as well as the staff that helps us run the investigations has proven that we’ve actually been able to provide evidence. You know, before there were speculation on the Ponzi scheme for influence peddling and also the personal enrichment of the Biden family. And now what we’re finding is that these are no longer allegations and we’re creating a hard case.”

“In my opinion, Maria, what we’re seeing right now, if this is true, which I do believe that it is true, in regards to Joe Biden receiving briberies and Hunter Biden, I do believe that this is grounds for impeachment. And so it’s important that we continue to move forward to bring this to the American people, but also to that we I think, do a housecleaning within our DOJ because as you had stated earlier, they are protecting this family, the FBI is protecting the Hunter Biden family, and it’s not okay,” Luna added.

Post Millennial report: Luna said on Monday evening that the committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings for FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday.

The revelation comes after Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced that the committee would be beginning the proceedings on Thursday, after the FBI refused to hand over unclassified records regarding an alleged $5 million bribery scheme involving Joe Biden stemming from his time as Obama’s VP.

“Today, FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified FBI-generated record has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation,” Comer said.

“The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over 10 years and has been paid over six figures.”

“Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further. Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

A subpoena was previously issued against Wray demanding he hand over a document alleging that Biden had engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national, with that subpoena having a deadline of May 30. The amount allegedly discussed in the document outlining the bribe was $5 million.