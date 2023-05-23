Former Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser: ‘Black and White Evidence’ Deep State Is ‘Rigging 2024 Election’

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland has warned that there is “black and white evidence” the deep state is going to rig the 2024 US election following their success in 2020.

“We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. When they failed to elect Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration,” McFarland, who served for the first four months of the Trump administration under Michael Flynn, told Fox Business‘ Maria Bartiromo.