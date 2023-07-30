Former Intelligence Officer Claims ‘Non-Human Biological Remains’ Found By US Military

US lawmakers have been hearing first-hand accounts of UFO sightings from former members of the military.

According to former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, the US government recovered non-human biological remains found in UAP “crash” sites.

(UAPs is the military’s term for UFOs (increasingly, UAP refers to “anomalous” rather than “aerial” phenomena, to account for sightings in both air and water))

Grusch made the claims at the House Oversight Commitee hearing last week after congresswoman Nancy Mace asked him if the bodies found on the crashed aircraft were human or non-human.

Grusch replied: “Non-human and that was the assesment of people which are acknowledged on the programme I talked to and that who are currently still on the programme.”

Smithsonian reports: A former intelligence official testified Wednesday that the United States government has found—and covered up—evidence of extraterrestrial life for decades. The witness, David Grusch, alleged at a House of Representatives hearing about UFOs that the Pentagon has recovered crashed vehicles and biological remains believed to be of “non-human” origin.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena] crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said at the hearing. “My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country—many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony.”

At the hearing, two other witnesses, both formerly in the Navy, testified they had personal experiences with UFOs while on the job, including a 2004 incident that was caught on video. UFOs or UAPs are defined as any object that are detected but “cannot be immediately explained,” CBS’s Stefan Becket writes. “Many end up having innocent explanations—they turn out to be weather balloons, drones or small aircraft—while others remain shrouded in mystery.”

The idea of extraterrestrial life has been receiving a lot of hype recently, reports Marina Koren for the Atlantic. A Gallup poll from 2019 found that 68 percent of Americans believe the U.S. government knows more about UFOs than it is sharing with the public. Meanwhile, 33 percent of polled U.S. adults believed that some of the UFO sightings have, in fact, been extraterrestrial spacecraft visiting Earth.

“I think people are just ready or at least excited about the possibilities of alien contact, maybe more than ever,” Jacob Haqq Misra, an astrobiologist at the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, tells the Atlantic.

Adding to this interest, Congress has held two hearings on UFOs in the last two years, after a nearly 60-year hiatus from the subject. The last such proceedings were in 1966, when then-Congressman Gerald Ford convened a pair of hearings to discuss UFO sightings in southern Michigan and other parts of the country.

Yet, no hearing has revealed definitive evidence of life beyond Earth. Grusch said he hasn’t personally witnessed any UFOs, and he refused to publicly give specifics on some of the details of his claims, citing security concerns. Still, he said he would be more forthcoming behind closed doors.

“As a former intelligence officer, I go to jail for revealing classified information,” he said at the hearing.

When asked whether anyone had been harmed or injured to cover up information about extraterrestrial technology, Grusch answered yes. But when asked if anyone had been murdered, he said he had to be careful and had “directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.” Grusch also alleged that the military had misused funds allocated for other programs to try to reverse-engineer some of the supposedly non-human technology.

Sue Gough, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, tells NBC News’ Michael Mitsanas that Grusch’s claims are false. Grusch first went public with his remarks last month.