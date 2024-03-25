France Raises Terror Alert Warning To Highest Level After Moscow Massacre

France has raised the country’s terrorist alert to the highest level following the attack on a packed music venue in Russia, where at least 137 people were killed.

France’s terror alert system has three levels. The highest level is declared if it is assumed that an attack is imminent.

On Friday, four men opened fire inside Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and set the building ablaze.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, all of the terrorists were later detained as they attempted to flee by car in the direction of the Ukrainian border.

RT reports: The jihadist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the massacre. Moscow has so far not confirmed the group’s involvement.

“Following the attack in Moscow, the French president has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council this evening,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.