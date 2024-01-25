Fully Vaccinated Actor Hospitalized With ‘Heart Attack Symptoms,’ Media Blames Caterpillars

Fully vaccinated actor Jamie Dornan was hospitalized after suffering heart attack symptoms and the mainstream media wants you to know that it definitely wasn’t a mRNA vaccine side-effect.

The 50 Shades of Grey and The Tourist leading man became the latest young and healthy person to be struck down with a bizarre heart ailment. But according to the media, Dornan’s health scare was not caused by the vaccines. It was caused by … toxic catterpillars.

🚨💉BBC Star suffers Heart Attack aged 41



Definitely not the experimental mRNA Gene Therapy jabs demonstrably proven to cause Myocarditis & Pericarditis – nope definitely couldn’t be that!



It was caused by furry CATERPILLARS!



You honestly can’t make this shit up 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/utdWC5Io3F — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 23, 2024

Dornan was hospitalized with “heart attack symptoms” during a vacation in Portugal, according to his friend Gordon Smart.

The actor was on a boys’ trip with Good Morning Britain host Smart and other friends last year when he fell mysteriously ill.

Recalling the incident on BBC’s “The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected” podcast, Smart revealed that they first thought they’d had too many drinks the night before — but apparently the culprit turned out to be pine processionary caterpillars, which are toxic.

Smart said, “We had a great time the first day, played loads of golf, went out, lots of wine was drunk and then we got on to espresso martinis.”

But the next day, Dornan was “Absolutely dreadful.”

Dornan is the latest in a long line of celebrities and influencers to suffer heart attack symptoms after taking the Covid vaccine during the pandemic.

Many independent publishers have reported on the dozens of healthy individuals, including professional athletes, suddenly dropping dead since the vaccine roll-out.

Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers have been diagnosed with cancer now – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers.

An ethical mainstream media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate exactly what was going on. Instead, the media is canceling anybody who dares to speak out, and governments are covering up the excess deaths scandal. We live in a very different world now. Watch: