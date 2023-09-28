Furious Trudeau Denies Claim That He Traveled To India On A Plane ‘Full of Cocaine’

Canada’s scandal-hit Prime Minister has furiously denied the claim he traveled to the the G20 Summit in India on a plane ‘full of cocaine’ and that he didn’t come out of his room for two days.

Justin Trudeau’s office has dismissed comments from former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra over accusations he made on Monday on Indian television.

Vohra, told Zee News: “When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine.”

He added that Trudeau missed the G20 dinner because he was ‘high on drugs and did not come out of his room for two days’, leaving him unable to attend the programmes

The Mail Online reports: In a statement to the Toronto Sun, Trudeau’s office said: ‘This (is) absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting.’

It comes after Trudeau had to publicly apologize after the Canadian Parliament recognized a man who fought alongside the Nazis in World War II.

Indian TV says – there are “credible rumor that Trudeau’s plane had cocaine when he landed in India & he was overdosed for 2 days thus he couldn’t attend all G20 programs. Such is the level if discourse on Indian media #Sikhhttps://t.co/Pby3hxsejN — Crime Reports India (@AsianDigest) September 25, 2023

According to the Toronto Sun, Vohra also said: ‘My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed.

‘We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumours’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine.

‘He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada.’

The remarks had been made by the former diplomat after Trudeau alleged that Indian officials had a Sikh activist in British Columbia assassinated.

Trudeau’s accusations over the June 18 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh separatist, have sparked a widening rift between Canada and India and tit-for-tat of diplomatic expulsions.

The PM’s allegations of Indian government involvement in the gun murder, first made public on Monday, were based in part on intercepted communications between Indian officials and the country’s diplomats in Canada, an official told the Associated Press.

Some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the US, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada, the person said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say which ally provided intelligence, or give details of what was contained in the communications or how they were obtained.