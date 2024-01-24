Gates Still Trying To Convince People To Take ‘Safe & Effective Vaccines.

Bill Gates is still on what appears to be his never-ending quest to inject the global human population with as many “vaccines” as possible.

The Covid pandemic may be old news at the World Economic Forum, but that hasn’t stopped the American billionaire from peddling his vaccinations at this years meeting in Davos.

He told his fellow globalists: “We will have new vaccines. We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine” and even new COVID-19 vaccines.

He also praised the efforts of the ruling class using artificial intelligence to help create these new injections.

SHTF reports: The question that immediately springs to mind is this: will the new HIV “vaccine” be helpful for those who get VAIDS from other “vaccines”? Remember, Gates developed a “vaccine” to protect against vaccine-induced polio. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about this sociopath and vaccines, then nothing will.

Sadly, despite their ineffectiveness, almost 30 million doses of Gates’ malaria vaccine will be dispatched to Africans over the next few months as Cameroon launched the world’s first malaria vaccination program. The malaria vaccine is only 13% effective at preventing malaria. Nets and malaria tablets have proven to be better either way and yet these injections are still being used on human beings.

Not to mention that the malaria “vaccine” is so effective that four doses are required, with all four to be completed within two years of birth. A fifth dose will be considered after one year in areas of high risk and then maybe you’ll get 13% effectiveness.

Using a prophylactic dose, malaria tablets on their own are 90% effective at preventing malaria, and that really beats the “vaccine” by a wide margin!

Last week, CNBC-TV18 interviewed Bill Gates on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos about his decision to spend more than ever before in 2024 on health “innovations” for low-income countries.

“Global Alliance for Vaccines helps buy vaccines – that’s based on the rich countries and Gates Foundation generosity – and we’re trying to make sure that as we go back to replenish that fund that we can raise as much as we did in the past,” Gates said during the interview. “[Health] is the most important work going on in the world, saving literally millions of lives. India is making progress we pilot a lot of these new ideas there and then scale them up to the entire world.”

Gates added: “We will have new vaccines. We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine, and even the things like covid vaccines we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage and we’re going to change instead of using the needle to use a little patch. So, the pandemic really highlighted that we’ve been underinvested in those innovations and you know our partners in India are part of how we’re going to get these breakthrough products done.”