Gavin Newsom Says He Won’t Run In 2024 Claims VP Harris is Biden’s ‘Natural Successor’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that it’s time to “move on” from speculation that he might run in the 2024 White House race.

On Friday he announced that he would not be running against Joe Biden in 2024 and claimed that Vice Presidnt Kamala Harris is the “natural successor”.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd asked Newsom if he would run should Biden not decide to run for office amid concerns about his age and ongoing bribery scandal.

“Filing deadlines haven’t passed, President Biden doesn’t run, why shouldn’t we consider you a likely candidate?” Todd asked.

“I think the vice president is naturally one lined up and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass, and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” Newsom replied.

“President Biden is going to run and looking forward to getting reelected.”

“I think there has been so much wallowing in the last few months, and handwringing even, in this respect,” he continued. “But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it.”

Todd then asked what message he has to Democrat donors who are apprehensive about supporting Biden.

“It’s time to move on. Let’s go!” Newsom answered.

Todd then asked, “And am I supposed to interpret that comment about the vice president that if, for some reason, the president chose not to run at this point, everybody rallies around her?”

“That’s the natural — it’s the Biden-Harris administration, maybe I’m a little old-fashioned,” Newsom replied.

“Maybe I’m a little old-fashioned about presidents and vice presidents. I was a lieutenant governor, so I’m a little subjective,” Newsom said.

This comes amid polls showing two-thirds of Democrat voters believing that Biden is too old to seek a second term.