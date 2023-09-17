Biden Slammed For Implying Black & Hispanic Workers ‘Don’t Have High School Diplomas

The White House has altered an official transcript after Joe Biden implied that ‘black and hispanic’ workers ‘don’t have high school diplomas’

Biden made the humiliating gaffe while speaking before a crowd at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said in televised remarks.

ZeroHedge reports: The White House, of course, went into damage control mode – doctoring the official transcript to read something Biden never said, and claiming that there was supposed to be the word “and” separating the minority groups and veterans, from ‘those without high school diplomas.’



“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas,” reads the official transcript.



Blacks, hispanics, veterans, and possibly those without high school diplomas took offense, and general mockery ensued.

