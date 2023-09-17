Biden Slammed For Implying Black & Hispanic Workers ‘Don’t Have High School Diplomas

Fact checked
September 17, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 2
Joe Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The White House has altered an official transcript after Joe Biden implied that ‘black and hispanic’ workers ‘don’t have high school diplomas’

Biden made the humiliating gaffe while speaking before a crowd at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said in televised remarks.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!



ZeroHedge reports: The White House, of course, went into damage control mode – doctoring the official transcript to read something Biden never said, and claiming that there was supposed to be the word “and” separating the minority groups and veterans, from ‘those without high school diplomas.’

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas,” reads the official transcript.

Blacks, hispanics, veterans, and possibly those without high school diplomas took offense, and general mockery ensued.

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

2 Comments

  1. Mary Mary quite contrary
    Just now I saw on sky news a story showing Biden saying I was just about raises black, I’m. A practicing Catholic and every day I went to the black church at 7.30 for Mass and stayed until 10.00 Then in the next breath at a different venue on the same day he’s telling them I was just about raised Hispanic man down there in Caribbean smoking pot. Basically.

    Reply

  2. Doctoring is tampering and it’s illegal. If that gaffe triggers a historical event altering that transcript becomes criminal.

    And for once Biden’s not wrong as far as minorities go. Many city kids drop out, and the ones who do stay are “graduating” with an 80% illiteracy rate and almost zero math proficiency.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.