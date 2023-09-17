The White House has altered an official transcript after Joe Biden implied that ‘black and hispanic’ workers ‘don’t have high school diplomas’
Biden made the humiliating gaffe while speaking before a crowd at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said in televised remarks.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Florida Surgeon-General Urges People Under 65 NOT To Get Covid Booster - September 17, 2023
- Biden Slammed For Implying Black & Hispanic Workers ‘Don’t Have High School Diplomas - September 17, 2023
- Ex-PM Theresa May Says She Is ‘Woke & Proud’ - September 17, 2023
Mary Mary quite contrary
Just now I saw on sky news a story showing Biden saying I was just about raises black, I’m. A practicing Catholic and every day I went to the black church at 7.30 for Mass and stayed until 10.00 Then in the next breath at a different venue on the same day he’s telling them I was just about raised Hispanic man down there in Caribbean smoking pot. Basically.
Doctoring is tampering and it’s illegal. If that gaffe triggers a historical event altering that transcript becomes criminal.
And for once Biden’s not wrong as far as minorities go. Many city kids drop out, and the ones who do stay are “graduating” with an 80% illiteracy rate and almost zero math proficiency.