mRNA Chemicals Have Triggered Worldwide VAIDS Epidemic, Scientist Warn

Scientists are raising the alarm after an official new study shows that Covid mRNA jabs are responsible for a worldwide epidemic of vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

Just like AIDS, the disease attacks the body’s natural immune system, making people more vulnerable to other infections.

The new study highlights how Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine causes a sudden onset of VAIDS in recipients.

The Covid vaccines cause “a general decrease in cytokine and chemokine responses” to bacteria, fungi, and non-Covid viruses in children after COVID-19 vaccination, the study warns.

“Our findings suggest SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination could alter the immune response to other pathogens, which cause both vaccine-preventable and non-vaccine-preventable diseases,” the scientists who authored the paper published in Frontiers in Immunology wrote.

“This is particularly relevant in children as they: have extensive exposure to microbes at daycare, school, and social occasions; are often encountering these microbes for the first time; and receive multiple vaccines as part of routine childhood vaccination schedules.”

Slaynews.com reports: The study was conducted by researchers from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

The scientists took blood samples of 29 children.

The samples were taken both prevaccination and after two Pfizer mRNA doses.

Compared to prevaccination, the researchers found that blood samples postvaccination had a lower cytokine response to non-Covid pathogens.

This reduced immune response was particularly persistent for non-Covid viruses.

Blood samples taken at six months showed some children still had low responses for hepatitis B virus proteins and proteins that mimic a viral infection.

However, cytokine responses had increased for bacterial exposures.

Immune responses to Covid proteins—including spike proteins and their S1 and S2 subunits—and nucleocapsid proteins remained high after vaccination.

Professor Retsef Levi, specializing in risk management and health systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), posted on Twitter/X that the study “adds to cumulative evidence suggesting adverse immune alteration” by COVID-19 vaccination.

Study in Frontiers raises concerns re prolonged reduced immune response in children against viruses & bacteria post mRNA vax.



Adds to cumulative evidence suggesting adverse immune alteration by COV vax.



Pfizer’s children trial had more vaccinated hospitalized with illnesses! pic.twitter.com/B8vKvwrDdk — Retsef Levi (@RetsefL) August 30, 2023

Immunologist and computational biologist Jessica Rose also connected the study’s findings to VAIDS.

This article that recently came out about 'VAIDS' in 5-11 year olds: https://t.co/HRtIpaIcxp



is a confirmation of what I said ages ago here – immune deficiencies: https://t.co/aL9LMvaUes



Why aim the injection guns at children? COVID doesn't affect them. The shots do. pic.twitter.com/mulg4heM8W — Jessica Rose 🤙 (@JesslovesMJK) September 5, 2023

Family physician Dr. Syed Haider echoed this conclusion.

How do you practically test for VAIDS?



There is a widespread immune function test called the Lymphocyte Subset panel, used in regular AIDS, that checks T cells, B cells and NK cells.



There is also a more thorough test available from Cyrex Labs called the Lymphocyte MAP. https://t.co/OUHQbO0DEM — Dr. Syed Haider (@DrSyedHaider) September 5, 2023

The study is one of many suggesting declined immune response after Covid vaccination.

A preprint study in 16 adults inoculated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccines had similar findings of a reduced innate immune response in participants exposed to pathogenic fungi.

The same paper also found long-term changes in innate immune cells.

The news comes amid soaring cases of VAIDS being reported as experts warn of a epidemic.

Just this week, former Fox News star Megyn Kelly revealed that she has been diagnosed with VAIDS.

Kelly asserts that her immune system was damaged by her Covid shot.

She issued a statement about the diagnosis and said she regrets taking the Big Pharma vaccine.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I am a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it,” Kelly said in a recorded statement.

“I think I would have been fine.

“I’ve gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical,” Kelly added.

“And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, ‘do you think this could have to do with the fact that got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’

“And she said. ‘yes. Yes.’

“I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”