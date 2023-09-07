Megyn Kelly Says She Contracted VAIDS After Getting Vaccinated

Megyn Kelly has contracted VAIDS following vaccine
SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly has revealed that she contracted Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) as a direct result of taking the mRNA Covid jab.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I am a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed,” Kelly said in a recorded statement.

“I think I would have been fine. I’ve gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

“For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical,” Kelly added.

“And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have to do with the fact that got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks? And she said yes. Yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”

The sharp decrease in immunity following vaccination is caused by “altered cytokine responses”. Cytokines are small proteins that are produced by our immune system in response to infection. The more jabs a person receives, the more depleted the immune system becomes, resulting in VAIDS.

Watch:

