General Flynn: Members Of Congress Are Compromised “Because They Had Sex With Children”

Former National Security Adviser under the Trump administration General Michael Flynn has just publicly revealed some information regarding blackmail and members of the House and Senate.

During an interview with Joy Thayer, General Flynn said that there are some members of the House and Senate who have been compromised by globalists who blackmail the because they know the members have had sex with children.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Former U.S. Army General and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, says that there are members of the House and Senate that are compromised by globalists who blackmailed them because they had sex with children.

pic.twitter.com/1G4CHaHZc8 — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) October 29, 2023

Remember Jeffrey Epstein and his hidden cameras?

WLT reports: Flynn stated “CODEL trips over seas, where these members of both the House and the Senate get compromised by sleeping with children.”

In case you’re wondering CODEL trips are “Congressional delegation, also CODEL or codel, in the United States) is an official visit abroad by a member or members of a legislature.”

Flynn finished his statement by sharing “These are very real things.”

Here was X’s reaction:

HOLY SHIT 👀



Former Director of the DIA, General Mike Flynn, blatantly states that some of our legislators are compromised by globalist actors, due to their trips overseas where they “sleep with children”…



DC politicians are on Epstein’s client list.pic.twitter.com/tfVjR0TIFb — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 29, 2023

Obama didn't want Trump to hire Flynn👉he KNEW too much about #DCswamp



Our Legislators (House & Senate) are COMPROMISED by Globalist actors due to their overseas trips where they "SLEEP w/ CHILDREN"😳



How many DC politicians are on Epstein's Client List📝#ThesePeopleAreSick pic.twitter.com/qGTuditBX7 — Peach (@Gapeach_3102) October 30, 2023

BOOM: General Flynn said that some members of the House and Senate are compromised by globalists who blackmailed them because they had sex with children.

pic.twitter.com/CEccpEsI7c — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) October 29, 2023

Many political commentators have speculated that this is what goes down in the swamp but Flynn is the first guy of stature to come straight out and say it.

Commentator Jackson Hinkle pointed out that Epstein’s entire child sex trafficking operation was mainly to obtain blackmail on high power figures such as members of Congress.