GLAMOUR UK Magazine Blasted Over Cover Featuring ‘Pregnant Transgender Man’

Women’s fashion magazine GLAMOUR UK has sparked outrage after featuring a heavily “pregnant transgender man”
On the cover of its June issue, the magazine celebrates “pride” by featuring Logan Brown, a pregnant biological woman who identifies as a man.
Brown was reportedly in the process of transitioning, but unexpectedly became pregnant while taking a break from testosterone treatments.
Breitbart reports: The UK’s edition of GLAMOUR Magazine, famous for covering fashion, beauty, and women’s health topics, along with featuring influential women from across various industries, decided to spotlight trans activist Logan Brown as its cover star for June — celebrated as pride month by the LGBTQ community.
“I’ve been misgendered by staff and no one’s actually turned around to me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ No one’s asked what it feels like to be a trans pregnant man,” Brown gripes, while expressing the need for “some mental health support.”
In response, many took to social media to express outrage over the controversial choice for coverstar.
“Living proof of what? Logan’s a biological female who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological females do each year… why are you presenting this as a man getting pregnant which is biologically impossible?” asked TV news host-turned-political commentator Piers Morgan.