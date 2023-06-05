James Comey Says He Will Only Vote For Biden In 2024

Former FBI Director James Comey has said that he will not consider any GOP candidate and will only support Joe Biden for president in 2024.

Comey, whose conduct as FBI director was eviscerated in the Durham Report which was released last month, made his endorsement of Biden in an interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her MSNBC show on Sunday

As well as claiming that Russia wanted to see Donald Trump return to the White House, Comey also warned that if elected Trump could have a “retribution presidency” and could order the prosecution of his enemies.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

"Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies." @Comey on a second Trump term. pic.twitter.com/m9zQWeQdsi — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 4, 2023

Breitbart reports: Psaki said, “You said that Trump poses a near existential threat to the rule of law.”

She asked, “Tell me a little bit about the specifics of what he could try to do, what do you mean by that?”

Comey said, “I think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list. Because the president constitutionally does oversee the Executive Branch entirely which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators.”

Psaki said, “You are Republican most of your life, and you may still consider yourself one, but voted for Biden in 2020. Do you intend to vote for him again or is there anyone on the Republican side you might consider, if it’s not Trump?”

Comey replied, “It has to be Joe Biden. And I’m glad he’s willing to serve.”

"It has to be Joe Biden, and I'm glad he's willing to serve." @Comey on who he's supporting in 2024. pic.twitter.com/p6d71feVuc — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 4, 2023

He added, “It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country. And I’m not talking about policy. People can disagree about policy. There are things above those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”