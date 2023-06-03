Harvard Hires Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot To Teach Public Health & Leadership

Harvard University has hired far left Democrat Lori Lightfoot to teach public health and leadership.

No this is not satire….

The failed former Chicago mayor has confirmed her new academic role in what is surely just another example of the liberal elite taking care of its own….

Breitbart reports: Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has found her soft landing with a new gig as a teacher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, reportedly based on her experiences as a big city mayor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot is set to teach a course entitled “Health Policy and Leadership,” according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Eric Andersen, the director of Harvard’s Senior Leadership Fellows Program and Studio Programming, claims that he “reached out” to Lightfoot with the offer of a position at the school.

“I think as mayor and as a leader she faced many pressing public health issues, most notable navigating the pandemic,” Andersen said. “We believe our students will benefit from her experiences, insights and knowledge of leadership decision-making.”

Lightfoot’s “leadership” led her to a one-and-done term as mayor, as she lost her re-election bid to Brandon Johnson, a radical, self-professed “progressive,” anti-business, and anti-police first-time candidate for mayor

Lightfoot led Chicago during the pandemic with harmful policies of forced mask-wearing, vaccine mandates, and widespread school and business shutdowns, costing the city billions and harming children’s education in a city where effective education is already at a minimum.