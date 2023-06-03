Utah School District Bans The Bible Because Of Its “Violence & Vulgarity”

Many Davis School District libraries in Utah have removed the King James Version of the Bible after a committee found it contained “vulgarity and violence” according to Fox 13 News

A district review committee recently decided to pull the Bible from all schools apart from those at the high school level.

A spokesperson for the district stated the Bible “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.”

The Davis School District has removed the Holy Bible from several school libraries "due to vulgarity or violence." https://t.co/itHPTDnPTP — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 1, 2023

Fox New reported: Back in March, FOX 13 News’s content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune obtained a parent’s petition, who wrote, “Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: The Bible. You’ll no doubt find that the Bible has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.”

After the review, the Bible was pulled from an estimated 7-8 elementary and junior high schools that had the book on library shelves.

The committee’s decision has already been appealed by someone who wants to see the Bible returned to all schools. An appeals committee will now rule on whether the book will be returned to all libraries.

A 2022 law passed by the Utah State Legislator banned sensitive material in schools. Since it’s passage, dozens of books have been banned across several state school districts.

“When many groups characterize this as banning books, that really is an attempt to simply, you know, hyperbolize what’s going on, we’re simply, clarifying age-appropriate limits,” said Rep. Ivory.

Will the Book of Mormon be next?