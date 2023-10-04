Head of Antifa Stabbed to Death by Black Man in New York

Ryan Carson, the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Antifa, was stabbed to death by a black man on Monday morning in Brooklyn.

GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding…#NewYork #NYC #RyanCarson pic.twitter.com/5bQdgPG8Ol — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 3, 2023

[Uncensored video can be viewed here.]

An advocate with a blossoming career influencing public policy was stabbed to death by an unhinged stranger while waiting for a Brooklyn bus early Monday on the way home from a wedding with his girlfriend, police sources said. Ryan Carson worked as the senior solid waste campaign director at the nonprofit New York Public Interest Research Group. In 2021, separate from his NYPIRG work, he walked 350 miles across New York State to pressure then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo into legalizing safe drug injection sites throughout New York. "One of the rising stars in our organization," said a shaken Blair Horner, executive director of NYPIRG. "Wonderful person, hardworking, loud boisterous laugh. Everybody loved him." […] He was waiting with his girlfriend at the B46 bus stop on Malcolm X Blvd. near Lafayette Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant after taking the Long Island Rail Road back from a wedding when a belligerent stranger started knocking over scooters parked nearby around 3:50 a.m., cops said. "What are you looking at?" the man snarled at the startled couple before stabbing Carson twice in the chest, according to cops. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn't be saved. He was about a mile from his apartment when he was stabbed.

The NYPD waited around a day and a half before releasing a photo of the "belligerent suspect," even though he's armed and dangerous and on the loose.

"Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS," the NY Daily News reports. "All calls will be kept confidential."

Carson previously described himself on Twitter as the "COO of Antifa" and touted his close friendship with Chuck Schumer.

“The self described ‘COO of Antifa’ has been eliminated by the system he advocated for,” Mrgunsngear commented on X.

The self described "COO of Antifa" has been eliminated by the system he advocated for…. pic.twitter.com/4yRj4sjcmu — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 3, 2023

Carson’s death is just the latest in a series of prominent liberal activists who have been killed under the system they championed.