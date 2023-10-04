Police Bust Massive Pedophile Ring in Ohio, 160 Child Sex Traffickers Arrested

Police in Ohio have announced the results of a major pedophile ring sting, involving the arrests of 160 pedophiles and the rescue of over 100 child sex trafficking victims.

The enormous success of the weeklong statewide human trafficking operation, named “Operation Buyer’s Remorse,” was announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost this week.

The operation sought to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking, including minors.

It aimed to arrest the sex traffickers involved in the pedophile ring.

“Operation Buyer’s Remorse” was led by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and local law enforcement agencies.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost declared in a press release.

“The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

NN reports: The news comes after reports indicated last week that there has been a massive spike in the number of children going missing in Ohio, as Neon Nettle previously reported.

Authorities warned of an “extraordinary surge” of missing kids in the state.

Last week it was reported there’s been a significant uptick in missing kids in Ohio.



AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) led the operation took place from September 25 to September 30.

The crackdown covered several areas across the state, including Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Marietta, and Portsmouth.

Yost revealed that the operation resulted in 160 arrests.

The AG said the suspects are now in handcuffs thanks to coordinated “stings” conducted by OOCIC’s eight human trafficking and major crimes task forces.

These efforts were further amplified by numerous local law enforcement agencies that also conducted anti-human trafficking operations.

Search warrants were executed at 11 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities as part of ongoing, long-term investigations.

People were arrested from various backgrounds, Yost revealed.

Former law enforcement officers, EMTs, nurses, educators, retirees, self-employed individuals, and delivery drivers, were all arrested during the sting.

The youngest person arrested was 17, and the oldest was 84.

Law enforcement officers interviewed 104 survivors of human trafficking.

The victims were then provided services from healthcare and social service organizations.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost added.

Bodycame footage released by police shows several suspects being arrested during raids across the state.

🚨🚨Breaking: Over 100 survivors rescued and 160 arrests made in North East Ohio human trafficking sting called Operation Buyer’s Remorse.



AG Yost’s office released a list of highlights from the operation:

The H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force, consisting of the Huron, Erie, Ashland and Lorain Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted a search warrant on an illicit massage parlor in Lorain County. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than $49,000 and furthered an active investigation into criminal activity and potential human trafficking.

The Columbus Division of Police’s PACT Unit (Police and Community Together) made 62 arrests over five days. The unit arrested Delbert Thomas, 75, of Columbus twice on the same day. After the first arrest, Thomas sought to buy sex in a different area of the city and was arrested a second time. The PACT Unit also arrested Joseph Henry, 47, of Columbus, who is a registered sex offender.

The Toledo Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol served search warrants on five illicit massage parlors. The search led to the seizure of $25,000 and numerous electronic devices associated with the businesses. Kwi Hood, Ziaojing Yuan, Chunya Jiao, Junjuan Tao, Young Stone, and Xiaoyan Gou are all facing charges of promoting prostitution.

The Summit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force served four search warrants on illicit massage parlors as part of ongoing investigations. Seven survivors of human trafficking were offered social services.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested one individual for felony possession of narcotics.

The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a john sting operation and arrested Shawn Ryken, a staff sergeant, and Jason Goins, a major, from the U.S. Air Force, as well as Michael Masterson, an administrator at the University of Dayton, and Ramesh Karki, a professor at Indiana University.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Jordan Perez, 35, of Masury, Ohio, on charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. Perez brought a firearm to buy sex – but did not bring any money. He claimed he intended to pay for sexual services via a web app.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department arrested Nick Claybourn, 29, of Rushville on charges of engaging in prostitution. Claybourn is a sixth-grade teacher in the Fairfield Union Local School District.

During their operation, the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had several encounters with individuals that led to felony arrests. Ethan Ross, 22, of Lowell, was arrested on an active warrant for kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and on a felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony. Jamey Lacy, 46, of Zanesville, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs in a school zone, a fifth-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony, and soliciting, a third-degree felony. The task force also executed a search warrant on a suspected massage parlor in Belpre.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety offered services to 37 potential victims of human trafficking during two daylong outreach events.

“Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost concluded.