Health Care Workers At US Hospital Given Live Ebola Vaccine That Sheds

Bill Gates secret ebola vaccine program is now out in the open.

Denver Health in Colorado, has given healthcare workers an Ebola vaccine with a 31% shed rate

The shedding refers to the vaccine virus’s ability to be transmitted to others, including family members or casual contacts.

In November last year hospital officials said the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center team became some of the first to receive Merck’s ‘ERVEBO’ Ebola jab, as a “preventative measures in case of a future outbreak.”

John Fleetwood reports: The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) package insert for ERVEBO states that the vaccine “shed[s]” onto others 31.7% of the time and for up to 20 days after vaccination.

This means that vaccinated individuals can spread the disease to those around them.

“Vaccine virus RNA has been detected in blood, saliva, urine, and fluid from skin vesicles of vaccinated individuals,” the insert reads. “In Study 6, 31.7% (19/60) of participants 12 months through 17 years of age enrolled in a substudy shed vaccine virus in saliva following vaccination.”

This shedding problem could explain why Africa’s 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Ebola outbreaks occurred after vaccination campaigns were carried out in those areas

Dr. Richard Bartlett revealed some concerns on The Alex Jones Show. He discussed the unique properties of this live Ebola vaccine, which is being administered for the first time in Colorado.

Dr Bartlett questioned the timing and reason behind the administration of the vaccines, correlating it to a new lab being built in Colorado Springs, which is reportly engaged in bat research and potentially working with Ebola and Nipah virus strains.