Hillary Clinton Claims Global Warming Is Killing 500,000 People Per Year

Speaking at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, Hillary Clinton engaged in some more climate change fearmongering.

She said extreme heat, due to global warming, kills 500,000 people per year and that the majority of the victims are “women and girls.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Without data to back her allegations, Clinton claimed: “We’re seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate and by far the biggest killer is extreme heat”

NOW – Hillary Clinton: "We're seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate." pic.twitter.com/6hVv4qFB1T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2023

InfoWars reports: That’s right, she “knows” based on estimates that they “probably could” measure the number of deaths.

Clinton continued, “Even in Europe last summer, which has the ability to count and figure out what happened, they recorded 61,000 deaths because of the heat in Europe. We don’t have that kind of number yet from Africa, Asia, Latin America, but we know and estimate that we probably could measure about 500,000 deaths. And, the majority of those are women and girls, and particularly pregnant women.”

The failed presidential candidate’s comment is debatable at best and more than likely a flat-out lie.

A 2021 peer-reviewed study in the Lancet found deaths during cold weather were much more common than heat-related deaths throughout Australia for nearly two decades.

In 2022, the Lancet published another study finding cold weather deaths in England and Wales from 2000 to 2019 were astronomically higher than hot weather deaths.

“Each year in England and Wales, there were on average nearly 800 excess deaths associated with heat and over 60,500 associated with cold between 2000 and 2019,” The Lancet Planetary Health study stated.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also recently posted about cold weather killing more people than heat, calling the claim, “An inconvenient TRUTH for the Climate Cult.”

Eight times as many people die from cold temperatures than from hot ones. The best fix for all temperature related deaths is cheaper energy. And yes, that means burning more fossil fuels.



An inconvenient TRUTH for the Climate Cult. https://t.co/KvQvvHOyAX — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 3, 2023

More and more people are waking up to the globalist climate scam being used to roll out a dystopian technocracy enslaving humanity while the elite live in luxury.