Hillary Clinton Sounds the Alarm: ‘Meddling Russia Will Ensure Trump Victory in 2024’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned that Donald Trump looks set to win 2024 in a landslide due to Russia meddling in America’s election again.

In a new interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Clinton warned that another Trump victory is looming due to Vladimir Putin’s interference.

“I don’t think despite all of the deniers there’s any doubt that he interfered in our election,” Clinton warned.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Clinton made Putin sound like he’s the most powerful man on earth who somehow controls the US government while simultaneously buying off officials and influencing American citizens.

Hillary referred to Trump as a dictator without mentioning his name.

Spoken like a true narcissist, Hillary Clinton laughably claimed Vladimir Putin worked really hard against her.

“I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering and if [Putin] has a chance, he’ll do it again.”

WATCH:

“I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering and if he has a chance, he’ll do it again.”@HillaryClinton on Putin’s potential election interference in 2024 pic.twitter.com/wW5FXBvF4J — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 24, 2023

The Russian collusion hoax has been thoroughly debunked. Mueller discovered a handful of Russian social media posts that hadn’t even been translated into English that circulated during the 2016 election.

Vladimir Putin did not interfere in the 2016 election with a meme army online.

Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Hillary Clinton unleashed hell on this country when she hatched the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ plot in 2016 to distract from her email scandal.

Hillary used a bogus dossier and conspired with foreigners and the FBI to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency.

Special Counsel John Durham earlier this year released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”