Seymour Hersh: ‘The War Is Over…Russia Has Won’

Award-winning journalist Seymour Hersh has declared that the war is over and Russia has won.

Citing an unnamed intelligence source during his Thursday Substack report, Hersh said “There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going.”

Sputnik reports: A US intelligence official has told veteran journalist Seymour Hersh that the proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine is a lost cause.

The award-winning investigative reporter wrote on his blog that “significant elements in the American intelligence community” assess that the “demoralized Ukraine Army has given up on the possibility of overcoming the heavily mined three-tier Russian defense lines.”

One anonymous official said the fighting only continues “because Zelensky insists that it must.”

“There is no discussion in his headquarters or in the Biden White House of a ceasefire and no interest in talks that could lead to an end to the slaughter,” Hersh wrote.

Kiev and Washington claim Ukraine’s NATO-armed and trained forces are making steady progress. But almost four months after the launch of the offensive on June 4, they have advanced only a few kilometers on two narrow axes, capturing a handful of abandoned and ruined villages — at the cost of more than 71,000 casualties and hundreds of tanks and artillery guns.

“It’s all lies,” the source said. “There were some early Ukrainian penetrations in the opening days of the June offensive, and the Russians retreated to sucker them in. And they all got killed.”

He revealed that “major elements” of Kiev’s forces had “virtually canceled the offensive” — an assessment borne out by a recent fall in Russian Ministry of Defense reports of casualties inflicted on Ukrainian assault groups on the main southern fronts around Rabotino in Zaporozhye and south of Vremevka in Donetsk.

The intelligence agent said US President Joe Biden had been foolish to arm Ukraine and lay the ground for the conflict, knowing that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be forced to respond militarily.

“The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going,” the official told Hersh. “The truth is if the Ukrainian Army is ordered to continue the offensive, the army would mutiny. The soldiers aren’t willing to die anymore, but this doesn’t fit the B.S. that is being authored by the Biden White House.”

