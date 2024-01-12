Illegal Immigrants Will Live Rent Free For 2 Years In New Apartment Complex

Maine has just built several brand new apartment buildings for people who managed to illegally cross the US border.

And yes, it was the taxpayers of Maine who funded the the constuction of these apartments. Those lucky enough to get one will even be able to live rent free for two years while they apply for work permits.

But what about homeless Americans? Can nothing be done to help them?

According to News Center Maine: Town of Brunswick celebrates new apartments for unhoused asylum seekers.

For years, the former naval air station base in Brunswick has been undergoing renovations. Businesses have slowly moved in, and housing developments are continuing to pop up on once-barren streets. That includes new apartments that, for the next couple of years, will be serving asylum seekers.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered at Brunswick Landing to celebrate 60 new apartment units going up in five buildings. Twenty-four of them are already complete. These units are designed to house asylum seekers, as they wait to receive work permits. That process can often take a while, since asylum seekers can’t even file for a permit until at least six months after filing their initial asylum applications.

This program is happening through the Maine State Housing Authority. MaineHousing will essentially pay the rent for these asylum seekers for up to two years. After that, they will be converted to a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, unless the state says the program needs to be extended.