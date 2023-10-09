Iran Admits It Orchestrated Attack on Israel, and Warns America: “You’re Next”

Iran has admitted that it helped Hamas plan their deadly attack against Israel, and has warned that America and other Western nations are next on their hit-list.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah claimed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard helped Hamas devise its historic attack on Israel for weeks, which resulted in the murders of over 1,000 people and thousands more injuries.

“Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions—the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said,” the WSJ reported.

Infowars.com reports: “Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said.”

The report, if true, would mark a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel and put the two on a crash course toward a direct conflict.

“A direct Iranian role would take Tehran’s long-running conflict with Israel out of the shadows, raising the risk of broader conflict in the Middle East. Senior Israeli security officials have pledged to strike at Iran’s leadership if Tehran is found responsible for killing Israelis,” WSJ reported.

Unsurprisingly, Biden officials are pushing back against the validity of WSJ’s bombshell report, which comes on the heels of the Biden regime releasing $6 billion in frozen funds to Iran last month.

“We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

Blinken: “We have not yet seen evidence” Iran is behind Hamas’ war on Israel pic.twitter.com/x9kUQchz05 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2023

“We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,” said a U.S. official of the meetings.

The Journal’s report corroborates reports made by The Times of Israel, citing Hamas members telling the BBC it launched its attack on Israel with Iran’s support.

But the WSJ’s report goes further with the claim that Iran not only supported Hamas’ attack, but directly assisted in planning its assault and ultimately handing down orders to carry it out from Beirut.