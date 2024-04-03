Israel Building Altar For Red Heifer Sacrifice To Fulfill Biblical End Times Prophecy

Israelis have announced plans to conduct a red heifer sacrifice this month as significant Biblical prophecies are being fulfilled in Israel before our very eyes.

A massive white altar is under construction in Jerusalem’s Old City for the upcoming blood sacrifice ritual that dates back to the time of Moses. Steeped in Biblical significance, the events are capturing worldwide attention as many people believe the red heifer sacrifice holds “the key to fulfilling ancient biblical prophecy.”

According to Yitshak Mamo who spoke to CBN, qualified rabbis have been prepared to conduct the sacrifice and the land on the Mount of Olives where the sacrifice will take place is ready. Watch:

In 2022, five perfect red heifers were flown into Israel from the state of Texas. At the time, the heifers were not old enough to be sacrificed. But in 2024 they will be.

The Book of Numbers in the Holy Bible include specific instructions for the sacrifice of the red heifer and the use of its ashes in purification rituals. This ritual is seen as a foreshadowing of the return of Jesus Christ in Christian theology.

The upcoming red heifer sacrifice has attracted enormous among those of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths around the world and has sparked political tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Israelis believe that the preparation and sacrifice of a red heifer are prerequisites for the rebuilding of the Third Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, where today, the Al Aqsa mosque stands.

This is seen as a provocative symbol by Muslims worldwide including the Palestinians.

Why? Because the proposed location for this temple, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, is also home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine, two of the holiest sites in Islam.

Palestinian factions noticed the red heifers’ arrival. In a recent speech marking Gaza’s 100th genocide day, Hamas spokesperson accused Jews of bringing red cows, linking them to the ongoing conflict.

What is the Third Temple of Solomon?

As per the Jewish tradition, after King David conquered Jerusalem and made it his capital, in 1000 BC King Solomon built a temple to worship God.

The building was known as the First Temple of Solomon. It was destroyed in 586 BC by Nebuchadnezzar, the King of Babylon, when he conquered Jerusalem.

The Second Temple of Solomon was built in 37 BC, when King Herod enlarged the Temple Mount and rebuilt the temple with the consent of the public.

During the Roman period, in AD 70, the Second Temple was destroyed, along with Jerusalem, by Titus’ army. It was also during this period that Jesus was in Jerusalem.

Since then, the temple does not exist to this day.

Many orthodox Jews believe that they have to build the Third Temple for the Messiah to come and help them rule the world.

When is the red heifer sacrifice taking place?

All Israel News recently reported that the Temple Institute actually wants to conduct a red heifer sacrifice “before Passover 2024“:

As of now, four of the heifers remain blemish-free and, according to Temple Institute rabbis, they hope to carry out the ceremony before Passover 2024.

In 2024, Passover falls on the 22nd of April.

Many people in Israel believe the sacrifice will take place during the upcoming eclipse.