Israel Vows To ‘Unleash Hell on Iran’ Following Attack

Israel has vowed to ‘unleash hell on Iran’ following Iran’s drone and missile attack over the weekend.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday warned the Iranian attack, which was the first ever on Israel launched from Iranian soil, “will be met with a response.”

“Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel — that is something that had not happened before. We were prepared for the ‘Iron Shield’ operation — preparation that brought Iran to also meet air superiority,” Halevi declared in a statement.

BREAKING: IDF chief of staff General Herzi Halevi said on Monday during a visit to an F-35 squadron at the Nevatim air base which was hit in the Iranian attack that “Israel is considering its next steps and the launch of so many missiles and drones to Israeli territory will be… https://t.co/gi12AzT9Hh — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 15, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “Last Monday, we saw what was being organized, and we think that the State of Israel is very strong and knows how to deal with it alone, but with a threat so numerous and so far away, we are always happy to have [the United States] with us,” Halevi added.

“We are looking ahead, we are considering our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” Halevi concluded.

Iran released a statement to the United Nations following its unprecedented attack, which was a retaliatory measure in response to Israel’s bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus that killed top-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders earlier this month.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” read the statement.

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

Joe Biden on Sunday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on a retaliatory strike, telling him to “take the win” of largely defending against Iran’s missiles and drones and avoid escalating the conflict.

Unsurprisingly, it appears neither Israel nor Iran are taking Biden’s warnings seriously.