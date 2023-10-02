Video: Obama Goes Silent When Asked If Michelle Is Preparing To Run For President

Barack Obama refused to answer when asked if his wife Michelle is preparing to replace Biden as the Democratic Party establishment choice for president.

Obama was caught emerging from Funke, an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills Saturday night, while Michelle Obama was hanging out with Tom Hanks on Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Portofino.

The former President refused to shoot down the rumors when asked for comment. Watch:

Barack Obama was asked “Is Michelle running for president?”



No comment from him. pic.twitter.com/0FzKyUfker — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2023

Democratic Insiders have claimed that it is already decided that Biden, who is tanking in polls against Trump, is not going to seek re-election in 2024.

Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz have suggested that Michelle Obama will be “parachuted in” at the last minute to replace Biden.

“I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate,” Cruz told Sean Hannity.

“I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in,” Cruz continued, adding “I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous.”

“And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden – every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up,” Cruz added.

When Hannity asked if Michelle Obama even wants to run, Cruz reasoned that there are no other candidates that wouldn’t alienate certain Democratic voters.

Referring to Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom, and Pete Buttigieg, Cruz noted that “If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters.”

He continued, “I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree. She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’”

“I don’t know if she wants it. But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground,” the Senator further suggested.