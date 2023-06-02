Joe Biden Criticizes States Protecting Children From LGBTQ Agenda

During his “Pride Month” proclamation, President Biden critized states that had taken steps to protect children from mutilating their bodies in the name of “gender affirmation.”

On June 1st, the White House released Biden’s “Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2023.”

In his proclamation Biden decalred that “pride” is “a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people, who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically.”

Pride stands for courage. It stands for justice. And it stands for love.



During Pride Month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQ+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our nation real for every American, and we remain committed to delivering equality for all. pic.twitter.com/BJOcnWWz1p — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2023

Breitbart reports: Notably, LGBTQI+ is an extension of the traditional LGBT acronym, adding “queer” and “intersex” for the sake of further inclusivity. According to a February Gallup survey, just .1 percent of U.S. adults identify as “queer.” Still, Biden’s acronym did not go as far as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s infamous “2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

“And it is a reminder that we still have generational work to do to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection, and freedom,” he continued, using the term embraced by the left in lieu of “equality.”

Biden continued, stating that the nation is at “another inflection point,” deeming laws designed to protect children from life-altering surgeries or “treatments” as “hateful.”

“In 2023 alone, State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned,” Biden said, adding that “homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life.”

This is far from the first time Biden has criticized movements to protect children from the LGBT agenda, doing so during a March appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

He blasted Florida for taking action to protect children, specifically, as it has barred hormone therapy and sex change surgery for minors. Biden deemed that “cruel” and “close to sinful”:

It’s terrible what they’re doing. It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man’ or ‘I want to become a woman’ or ‘I want to change.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love. They have feelings. They have inclinations that are… I mean, It just, to me, is, I don’t know is, it’s cruel.

Indeed, in May, Florida formally banned the mutilation of minors in the name of “gender affirmation” via S.B. 254, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.