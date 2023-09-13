Joe Biden Says Climate Change ‘More Frightening Than Nuclear War’

Climate change is scarier than nuclear war, according to US President Joe Biden who told reporters in Vietnam that global temperatures rising by 1.5 degrees in the next two decades would be “more frightening” than a nuclear holocaust.

Speaking at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi this weekend, Biden said “the only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a — than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years.

“We’re — that’d be real trouble,” he added. “There’s no way back from that.”

“And so, there’s a lot we can do in the meantime,” the president continued. “For example, that — that pipeline — that railroad we’re talking about going across from the middle — from India, throughout the Middle East, and to — across the Mediterranean and all through Europe, that’s going to have a hydrogen pipeline there.”

This is going to “significantly reduce the amount of carbon emitted in the air, but it costs a lot of money to put that down. And the world is going to say it’s in our interest — collective interest to do it,” he said.

“Did you ever think you’d be sitting at a G20 conference where everyone was preoccupied with the notion of global warming? Not a joke. Did you ever think that?” he asked rhetorically.

Biden then went on to confuse the reporters by citing a John Wayne movie where an Indian scout refers to a Union soldier as “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

“Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming, but not anymore,” he declared. “All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.”