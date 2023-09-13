Biden Admits Gov’t Planning To Manipulate Weather To Make It More Extreme

President Biden has admitted that the U.S. government manipulates weather events and is planning to make them more severe and deadly in the future.

Biden stunned reporters during a recent speech in which he let slip that his regime is working on plans to increase the amount of extreme weather events in America.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Biden made the bizarre admission last week in Live Oak, Florida,

Speaking to reporters, Biden said, “I also convened my entire Cabinet as part of a whole-of-government response.

“And that response is to increase the number and intensity of the extreme weather events and be wary — we’re going to be — use all the resources available to the government to do it.”

Watch:

In What Seems To Be A Freudian Slip.. Joe Biden Explains In One Of His Pressers.. That The Government Is Going To "Increase The Number And Intensity Of The Extreme Weather Events And Be Wary — We’re Going To Be — Use All The Resources Available To The Government To Do It" pic.twitter.com/w5GZMeEZsa — N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ (@Ninja_StuntZ) September 11, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: A White House transcript of the event included alterations to Biden’s speech, seemingly done by the president’s unidentified and unelected handlers.

The transcript inserts segments that Biden had apparently omitted in an attempt to refine his remarks.

The transcript states:

I also convened my entire Cabinet as part of a whole-of-government response. And that response is to [the] increase [in] the number and intensity of the extreme weather events and be wary — we’re going to be — use all the resources available to the government to do it.

The gaffe arrived in the wake of the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Theories have been spreading on social media that suggest the fires might have been intentionally ignited using government-operated direct energy weapons.

The comments from Biden come after Vice President Kamala Harris was also recently accused of making a similar “Freudian slip.”

As Slay News reported in July, Harris made a disturbing comment while laying out the administration’s plans to meet the globalist green agenda goals.

During a Friday speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Harris stated that in order to meet “climate change” goals, governments must “reduce population.”

Harris told the room:

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.”

The audience responded to the disturbing comment with cheers and applause.

WATCH:

VP HARRIS: "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water." pic.twitter.com/yhZzDmkeAM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2023

The White House handlers also “corrected” the transcript of the speech by stating that Harris meant to say “pollution.”

The @WhiteHouse handlers made a slight adjustment to a speech by @VP Kamala Harris on fighting "climate change." pic.twitter.com/O3NqshFHhF — Slay News (@Slay_News_) July 15, 2023

Many on social media suggested that the comment was a “Kinsley gaffe.”

The term comes from journalist Michael Kinsley, who said, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth – some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”