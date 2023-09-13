CIA Whistleblower Confesses Agency Covered-Up COVID Origins

A CIA whistleblower has confessed that the agency worked with China to help cover-up the true origins of COVID-19.

The insider, who was giving testimony to congressional committees, claimed the CIA has been manipulating investigations into the origins of Covid. The intelligence agency deliberately diverted investigators away from the theory that Covid originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Slaynews.com reports: House committee leaders are now demanding answers from CIA Director William Burns and the intelligence community regarding the allegations.

The whistleblower’s allegations were revealed in letters from House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH)

According to the letters, the CIA offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials to shift their findings away from allegations against Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Wuhan lab.

In a separate letter to CIA Director William Burns and former CIA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Makridis, the top House Republicans shed new light on the agency’s actions regarding Covid’s origins.

In the Tuesday letter to CIA Director William Burns, Wenstrup and Turner wrote:

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) (together ‘the Committees’) have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Agency’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

According to the whistleblower, described as a high-ranking CIA official, the agency assigned seven officers to a specialized Covid Discovery Team to investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

The whistleblower, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, says the agency offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials on a COVID-19 investigative team.

Investigators were offered large cash bribes from CIA officials in return for them altering their positions on the virus’s origin.

These changes in positions involved investigators steering theories about Covid’s origins away from Fauci and the Wuhan lab.

Initially, six of the seven members of the Covid Discovery Team were leaning toward a “low confidence assessment” that the virus likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low-confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

However, the whistleblower claims that those six who believed the Wuhan lab may have been the origin were offered substantial cash bribes from the CIA to change their official conclusions.

“The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis,” Wenstrup and Turner wrote.

“The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,” they added.

Wenstrup and Turner have set a deadline of September 26, 2023, for the CIA to turn over all relevant records and are urging a thorough investigation:

All documents and communications regarding the establishment of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s);

All documents and communications between or among the members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) regarding the origins of COVID-19;

All documents and communications between or among members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) and other employees or contractors of the Agency regarding the origins of COVID-19;

All documents and communications between or among members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) and employees or contractors of other federal government agencies, including but not limited to the U.S. Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (to include the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), and the U.S. Department of Energy regarding the origins of COVID-19; and

All documents and communications regarding the pay history, to include the awarding of any type of financial or performance-based incentive/financial bonus to members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s).

A separate letter was sent to former CIA COO Makridis.

According to the whistleblower, Makridis played a pivotal role in the formation of the team and its eventual conclusion.

House investigators have responded to the allegations by asking Makridis to participate in a “voluntary transcribed interview” on September 26, 2023.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) (together ‘the Committees’) have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” the letter sent to Makridis reads.

This new revelation confirms the allegations by former top EcoHealth Alliance executive and whistleblower Andrew Huff.

EcoHealth Alliance is a nonprofit non-governmental organization (NGO) that is involved in various programs on “global health” and “pandemic prevention.”

Dr. Huff is EcoHealth’s former vice president an Army veteran, and the author of a book called, “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History.”

Huff reported to Dr. Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance.

Dasnak is the notorious doctor who sent U.S. taxpayer money, approved by Fauci, to fund the dangerous experiments at Wuhan research labs in China.

Huff alleges that Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to cover up the origins of COVID-19 because Dr. Fauci and the U.S. government were funding the Wuhan lab’s dangerous gain-of-function research.

In September 2022, Huff sent a report on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, to the U.S. Senate and Congress.

He provided evidence that the virus was created in a Wuhan laboratory.

Huff submitted the letter and evidence under penalty of perjury.