Joe Rogan Sounds the Alarm: Bill Gates’ Fake Meat Causes Cancer

Joe Rogan has warned that the fake meat products produced by Bill Gates and promoted by the WEF causes an assortment of cancers and illnesses in humans.

According to Rogan, the bad-tasting synthetic beef products being pushed on us by the globalists is terrible for the land and really unhealthy for humans to consume.

Why plant based meat is NOT the future.



– Joe Rogan 🚨🚨🚨 🔊 … sound



“It's really bad for you, not only because it's monocrop agriculture, which is terrible for the land, but also because it's terrible for living creatures.”



And it tastes lousy also. Who is the target market… pic.twitter.com/mNdgavW5QO — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 11, 2023

100percentfedup.com reports: Now sometimes you just gotta laugh….

I love this reply:

The fact that “plant based meat” doesn’t exist anywhere in nature should tell you all you need to know:

Joe Rogan on plant based meat. On the plus side, you can’t find it anywhere any more. pic.twitter.com/BOzpvgLoLS — Rush (@exRAF_Al) September 12, 2023

I guess, though, it’s better than “Lab Grown Beef”?

What do you think?

FDA Approves Lab Grown Beef — No Labels Required!

Gee, what could go wrong?

Oh, and Bill Gates is involved, does that surprise anyone?

These people love playing God and thinking they can do things better than he did.

Instead of eating the animals he gave us to eat as food, they continually try to recreate them in labs.

Frankenstein type stuff.

But soon you’ll be eating it, and you may not even know it since no special labels are required!

Here’s the announcement from the AP:

Would you eat chicken meat made in a lab? Now, you can.



The U.S. approved its sale on Wednesday, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to restaurants and eventually, supermarkets. Here’s how it’s made. https://t.co/LeNjh4vvbk pic.twitter.com/iCs3QHud8e — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2023

From the AP:

For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation’s restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves. The Agriculture Department gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn’t come from slaughtered animals — what’s now being referred to as “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates. The move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste. “Instead of all of that land and all of that water that’s used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat. The companies received approvals for federal inspections required to sell meat and poultry in the U.S. The action came months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat. A manufacturing company called Joinn Biologics, which works with Good Meat, was also cleared to make the products. Cultivated meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. In Upside’s case, it comes out in large sheets that are then formed into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which already sells cultivated meat in Singapore, the first country to allow it, turns masses of chicken cells into cutlets, nuggets, shredded meat and satays.

It just sounds so “appetizing”, doesn’t it?

No special labels will be required (of course):

FDA approved lab grown meats, chicken and beef, no label required…https://t.co/R3zFD4jdEp — KayOssCyun (@KayOssCyun) April 30, 2023

From the FDA:

The ability to take a small number of cells from living animals and grow them in a controlled environment to create food made from cultured animal cells is an emerging area of food science. Advancements in cell culture technology are enabling food developers to use cells obtained from livestock, poultry, seafood, or other animals in the production of food. There is currently no food made from cultured animal cells available for sale in the U.S. market. Manufacturers are generally working on scaling up their processes to consistently produce amounts large enough to be competitively priced. As these products come closer to market, the FDA is closely coordinating with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), which shares jurisdiction over these human food products for certain animal species to ensure that they are safe and accurately labeled. Both agencies are working with manufacturers to ensure these products meet all applicable FDA and USDA-FSIS requirements. The FDA is continuing to work with firms that are developing food made from cultured animal cells to ensure that the processes used to produce them are safe and lawful under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. While it is a shared responsibility for the FDA and industry to ensure food is safe, it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to ensure they are marketing food that meets all applicable FDA requirements.

From NPR:

UPSIDE will debut with a textured chicken product, which tastes very similar to chicken breast and is made from over 99% chicken cells. I tasted it during a tour of the company’s 70,000-square-foot production facility in Emeryville, Calif., where its meat is grown in large stainless steel tanks resembling a brewery. I was served a piece of their chicken, pan-fried in a white-wine butter sauce. My first reaction: “It’s delicious.” (Isn’t everything in wine-butter sauce?) And the texture was chewy, closely replicating the texture of chicken breast (minus bones, and tough bits or gristle.) “It tastes like chicken,” I said, to which Valeti quickly replied, “It is chicken!” At the outset, UPSIDE Food’s facility can produce about 50,000 pounds of meat per year, with plans to expand beyond chicken, once this product is launched. As NPR reported last fall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave UPSIDE a greenlight, signaling its cultivated chicken is safe to eat. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved UPSIDE’s label, and today (Wednesday) the USDA issued a grant of inspection, which means the company has cleared the final regulatory hurdle and can begin sales. “Today’s historic announcement — two American companies earning regulatory approval to bring cultivated meat to U.S. consumers — marks a pivotal moment in food and agriculture,” says Bruce Friedrich, president of the Good Food Institute, a non-profit that tracks investment trends in alternative proteins.

Here’s what else is hilarious…they claim it’s better for the environment, but it turns out it’s worse.

Much worse!

25 times worse!

Bill Gates’ Synthetic Meat “25 Times Worse” For Climate Than Beef, Study Findshttps://t.co/cQHWMrz5rO — Denman (@Denman13897929) May 17, 2023

This next post claims lab grown beef causes cancer, although we cannot confirm or deny that:

USDA Approves Bill Gates Lab-Grown Meat For Sale Despite Causing Turbo Cancers In Human Subjects: https://t.co/gi0xaEzjmX — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) November 7, 2023

But would it surprise you if it did?

Hey Bill, you eating this stuff?

I don’t believe he would ever eat this in a million years!

Not him, not his family.

But he wants you too!

Oh, and if you DO eat real beef, he wants it to have mRNA in it:

Bill Gates Is Behind mRNA Cattle?!

If you think God did a bad job creating cows…

If you think they need to be “improved” by human injections…

Then you might just love….mRNA steaks!

And Bill Gates is ready to serve them to you!

How wonderful, right?

Bill Gates coming to save the day yet again.

Of course I am saying that all very sarcastically.

Let’s discuss a little more about Bill Gates first.

Or as some of you have dubbed him, “Kill Gates” as an homage to his penchant for bringing death and destruction seemingly everywhere he goes!

ALLEGEDLY.

Just ask all the little African children he jabbed.

ALLLLLEGEDLY.

But I digress, that’s a different story.

Today I want you to see how proud he looks announcing his new partnership with DFID to jab all our cattle and inject them with the toxin mRNA vaxx.

Because: “science”.

Duh!

Watch: