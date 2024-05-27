UK Labour leader Keir Starmer Choses Davos Over Westminter

Sir Keir Starmer, who may be about to become Britains next prime minister, says he would chose Davos over Westminster.

The labour party leader has publicly admitted that his goals are for the World Economic Forum (WEF), not for the people of the UK

The upcomoing election results will mean nothing, they are all the same. They are all working against the people.

Voters should remember that this is the same man who during the pandemic told Piers Morgan that he wanted to pass EMERGENCY LEGISLATION to deal with “anti-vax campaigns.”