Biden Says US Is The World’s ‘Leading Democracy & Only Superpower’

Joe Biden has claimed that the United States is an “indispensable nation”.

Addressing US Military Academy graduates at West Point, New York on Saturday, Biden said the US is the “world’s only superpower” and “leading democracy”

He praised the military for their role in “standing up to tyrants” worldwide and “protecting freedom and openness.”

“Thanks to the US Armed Forces, we’re doing what only America can do as the indispensable nation, the world’s only superpower, and the leading democracy in the world” he said.

RT reports: Biden reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to propping up its allies around the world, singling out Israel and Ukraine.

“There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. I’m determined to keep it that way. But we are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them,” the president said, while lashing out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“We’re standing against a man who I’ve known well for many years, a brutal tyrant. We may not – we – and we will not – we will not walk away,” Biden stated.

The US leader has repeatedly made derogatory remarks regarding the Russian leader, previously describing him as a “dictator.”

On the same day, the president’s 2024 election rival Donald Trump fired a broadside at Biden, while speaking at the Libertarian Party National Convention in Washington, DC.

Trump described Biden as a “crooked” and “corrupt tyrant,” and “the worst president in the history of the United States,” with even former head of state Jimmy Carter “being a brilliant president by comparison.”