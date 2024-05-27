Report: CIA Involved in Manufacturing of Covid ‘Vaccines’

A bombshell report has revealed that Moderna’s Covid ‘vaccine’ was manufactured by a government contractor with close connections to the CIA, FDA and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the report, in 2021 Moderna hired and tasked a supposedly new pharmaceutical manufacturing company called National Resilience to make all their Covid-19 mRNA jabs.

InfoWars reports: The company apparently goes by several names, including Nanotherapeutics, Nanosphere Inc, Ology Bioservices, and Government Resilience Services, independent journalist Destiny Rezendes first reported last year.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The C1A was involved in the manufacturing of the Vaccines pic.twitter.com/cd0O9Jg4zw — Not A Number (@myhiddenvalue) May 24, 2024

1/10 🧵Back in fall of 2021, Moderna hired and tasked a supposedly new pharmaceutical manufacturing company called National Resilience (Resilience) to make ALL of their Covid-19 vaccines . Resilience is rife with conflict of interest esp. with the intelligence community. — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 15, 2023

Investors in Resilience included Google, Lux Capital, Magnetic Ventures and 8VC, and the COO of the company also served as a senior adviser to Pfizer, according to database website Crunchbase.

6/10 🧵 Also listed as investors is Google, Lux Capital, Magnetic Ventures. The COO for resilience was also a Senior advisor for rival Pfizer. Nanotherapeutics/Resilience's CEO of 17yrs now runs Alchem, Dr. Robert Malone's company. pic.twitter.com/5l2QLz8wQh — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 15, 2023

Rezendes revealed that board members and investors tied to those companies include Council on Foreign Relations members, a board member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CIA affiliates, Merrill Lynch, and the Rockefeller University.

Additionally, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb served as a Resilience board member.

7/10🧵Board members and Investor overlap 3x even 4x's over in their funding rounds, the SALT conference, and the SOHN conference. Also, multiple members are from BMGF, FDA, CIA, Rockefeller Univ, Merrill Lynch, Pfizer, & multi-ties to Jeffry Epstein. pic.twitter.com/51Csfheirl — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 15, 2023

“Also, Nanosphere and Nanotherapeutics AKA Resilience has countless contracts with the government concerning Biological Warfare, and gene specific sensors wanted by the DoD,” Rezendes noted.

9/10 🧵 Also, Nanosphere and Nanotherapeutics AKA Resilience has countless contracts with the government concerning Biological Warfare, and gene specific sensors wanted by the DoD. pic.twitter.com/tWD1GTcoAg — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 15, 2023

To add insult to injury, Resilience was even tapped by the World Economic Forum to lead the Davos panel on cybersecurity.

“A biopharmaceutical company on cyber security? Ok sure, go get that Moderna Booster! – if you dare,” Rezendes posted.

10/10 🧵 To top it all off, Resilience was just picked in January 2023 to lead the DAVOS panel on cybersecurity. A biopharmaceutical company 🤔on cyber security? Ok sure, go get that Moderna Booster! – if you dare. *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/d9t7U6w6DZ — Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) March 15, 2023

In 2022, journalist Whitney Webb detailed more of Resilience’s ties to the CIA, noting that the idea of starting Resilience came from Luciana Borio, the founder of In-Q-Tel — the CIA’s venture capital firm.