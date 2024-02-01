John Podesta, Whose Friend Was Caught Raping Babies, Named As Biden’s New Climate Czar

The Biden regime has selected disgraced Clinton campaign manager John Podesta to replace John Kerry when he stands down as Biden’s climate czar later this spring.

Podesta, who currently works in the White House as a senior adviser to the president, will take the reins from Kerry as the face of the Biden administration’s international climate diplomacy efforts when Kerry walks away from his role, the Post reported Wednesday.

The appointment comes just months after mainstream journalist and close friend of John Podesta, Slade Sohmer, who bragged about "debunking" Pizzagate, was arrested on a slew of sickening child sex charges.

Podesta, who maintained ties with a Chinese government influence operative for more than a decade, has wielded significant influence within the Democratic Party apparatus since the Clinton administration.

Negotiating with China — the world’s second-largest economy and by far its leading emitter — will be a key aspect of Podesta’s work, as it was for Kerry.

Daily Caller reports: Notably, Podesta has cooperated in the past with known Chinese influence operative Tung Chee-hwa and his Chinese Communist Party-backed organization, the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), sitting on the CUSEF’s 2022 steering committee and writing three articles for CUSEF’s website since 2011.

Tung is “clearly associated” with the CCP’s United Front Work Department (UFWD), according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The UFWD engages in propaganda efforts, espionage and violence, according to the State Department.

Reports surfaced earlier in January stating that Kerry will give up his role as the administration’s top climate diplomat to assist Biden’s reelection efforts. When Podesta takes over under the official title of “senior adviser to the president for international climate policy,” he will operate out of the White House instead of the State Department, which was home to Kerry and his staff, according to the Post.

That arrangement may be deliberate, as the 2022 defense policy bill required special envoys representing the State Department to go through the confirmation process, according to the Post. That particular provision did not apply to Kerry when he took the job, and White House lawyers reportedly think that Podesta will not have to navigate the confirmation process, either.

Before working for Biden to implement many billions of dollars of climate spending from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Podesta served former President Bill Clinton’s administration as White House chief of staff, worked as a counselor to former President Barack Obama and chaired Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. Podesta also founded the Center for American Progress, a major liberal think tank in Washington, D.C.