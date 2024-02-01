WHO Demands Surveillance Powers to Monitor Every Man, Woman & Child For ‘Disease Control’

The World Health Organization (WHO) is demanding vastly increased surveillance powers to monitor every single man, woman and child on earth for “disease control.”

According to WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the unelected bureaucrats require increased surveillance powers to track the public and monitor “the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

They are not satisfied with surveilling you and every member of your family, these control freaks are planning to surveil your pets, too.

For those wondering how the WHO could possibly justify invading the privacy of every single person on earth, the answer is obvious. The globalist elite need these new powers so governments can prepare in the event of “the next pandemic.”

The WHO is calling for expanded tracking powers in the latest draft of its international pandemic treaty.

That’s right – they are still pushing for the pandemic treaty, which means they have not given up on convincing nations to hand over their sovereignty to the Bill Gates-funded global institution.

As The People’s Voice reported, the treaty will grant the WHO sweeping global powers over humanity if passed.

TRENDING: Top Doctor Blows The Whistle, Admits Vaccinated Are Developing Full Blown AIDS

Elsewhere in the treaty the WHO outlines its new plan to censor so-called “misinformation” and “disinformation” online. However, the fine print makes clear that the WHO considers anything that runs counter to their narrative to be mis- or disinformation.

There is no room for dissent in the far-left authoritarian future they have planned for us.

The WHO has been agitating for the passing of the treaty since at least December 2021.

In essence, the pandemic treaty will grant Bill Gates the right to write international laws.

Unlike the lawmaking process in most Western nations, where elected officials are responsible for passing laws for the electorate, the WHO process allows a small number of global representatives, often unelected diplomats, to impose international laws on all of the WHO’s member states.