Justin Trudeau Says He Thinks About Leaving His ‘Crazy Job’ Every Day

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks about leaving his “crazy job” daily, but is still planning to stay on through another election.

While he may be unhappy in his job, voters are even more unhappy with Trudeau who is facing mounting calls to step aside.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

There is much speculation that the unpopular Globalist poster boy may be eyeing the exit, with some publicly suggesting it is time for him to leave.

BBC reports: Opinion polling in recent months indicates that Canadians are feeling a growing dissatisfaction with his government, spurred by frustration with issues like housing affordability and the cost of living. The governing Liberals have been trailing behind the Conservatives, the main opposition, often by double digits.

Concerns that the “Trudeau brand” might be a drag on the Liberal party’s fortunes has led to speculation in political circles that Mr Trudeau may be eyeing the exit, and even some allies have suggested it’s time for him to leave.

But in a 24-minute interview released on Friday with the French-language broadcaster, Mr Trudeau said: “I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point.”

“I think about quitting every day. It’s a crazy job I’m doing, making the personal sacrifices,” said the leader, who has been in office since 2015. “Of course, it’s super tough. It’s very challenging at times.”

Last year, he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced they were separating. They have three children together.

Mr Trudeau came to power with an impressive majority election victory that ended nearly a decade of Conservative party rule in Canada. But support for the Liberals has eroded over two subsequent elections.

His minority government is currently in a so-called “supply and confidence” agreement with the New Democrats, where the left-leaning party supports the Liberals in key votes in parliament.

Mr Trudeau, 52, said on Friday that he entered politics “not to be popular, not for personal reasons – because I want to serve and I know I have something to offer”.

“The choice that Canadians will make, in a year in the elections, will be so fundamental.”

In one high-stakes fight, some provincial premiers and the federal Conservatives are pushing to cancel a planned increase to the federal carbon tax – one of his government’s key climate initiatives – that is coming into force next month.

Mr Trudeau told Radio-Canada that he planned to stay the course, arguing that increases are offset for most Canadians through a rebate.