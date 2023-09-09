Klaus Schwab Declares ‘End of Capitalism,’ Says Humanity Must Transition To ‘Era of Talentism’

Klaus Schwab has called on governments around the world to begin merging with the unelected corporate elite to usher in his Great Reset and end “the era of capitalism” and usher in the “era of talentism” in which unelected corporate elites will rule the world for the benefit of humanity.

Schwab made the comments during an address at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this week, arguing that it is time to shift from “the era of capitalism to the era of talentism.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The World Economic Forum (WEF) founder argues that governments must embrace his globalist organization’s key stakeholders, including Big Pharma companies, and allow corporate elites to officially forge public policy.

During the speech in Indonesia, Schwab took the opportunity to detail his plans for the merging of state and corporate power, declaring the transition is for the benefit of all humanity.

However, the address from Schwab left many people asking why the head of a non-governmental organization, that represents private corporate interests, was delivering the keynote address at the event. Schwab does not represent any country, let alone a nation in Southeast Asia.

On its website, the ASEAN Summit is described as “bilateral meetings between the leaders of the attending countries.” Schwab, who represents large corporations, was apparently the only exception to this rule.

As Australian politician Craig Kelly tweeted yesterday: “Why is Klaus holding court at the current ASEAN summit in Indonesia?

Why is Klaus holding court at the current ASEAN summit in Indonesia ?



And why is Klaus also advocating for a merger of state and corporate power ? pic.twitter.com/I5IdOvrSxM — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) September 7, 2023

“And why is Klaus also advocating for a merger of state and corporate power?”

Speaking at the summit, Schwab told government leaders that he is pushing, what he calls, “public-private cooperation.” He continued by claiming that, with the fusion of corporation and state, the world will shift from “the era of capitalism to the era of talentism.”

Schwab explains that under his system, corporate elites will craft policies for sovereign countries to ensure that innovation becomes the “key competitive factor.”

He had already declared that his plans for merging corporations and states will mean that “governments still provide direction but business provides the innovative power.”