Letter Written By Albert Pike In 1871 Reveals The Illuminati Plan For World War 3

A letter which is said to have been written in 1871 predicted both the First and Second World Wars and claims that there will be a third global conflict.

The predictions are said to have been penned by Confederate officer and Freemason Albert Pike over 150 years ago in his correspondence to Italian Giuseppe Mazzini, an Italian revolutionary.

Giuseppe Mazzini was an Italian revolutionary leader during the mid 1800s and was also the Director of the Illuminati.

Albert Pike was a 33rd degree, Freemason Occultist Grand Master and creator of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Masonic Scottish Rite Order as well as a satanist.

His letter to Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. It has been claimed that the letter reside in the British Library in London. The British library however denies that the letter exists.

Bibliotecapleyades.net reports: the extracts below are apparently from the letter and show how three World Wars have been planned for many generations.