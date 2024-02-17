London’s Muslim Mayor Blocks Statue of Queen Elizabeth Due to ‘Lack of Diversity’

London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked the placing of a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth in Trafalgar Square due to the fact that it’s not diverse or inclusive enough.

Instead, Khan has announced plans to install an art work in the same spot comprising of “transgender faces”.

Modernity.news reports: The ‘woke art’ consists of 850 faces of trans people who were mostly prostitutes. It will occupy the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square for 6 months, then be replaced by something equally vulgar since the plinth has now been reserved for ‘modern art’ exhibitions.

That means a statue of the late Queen won’t appear until at least the end of the decade, despite Tory mayoral rival Susan Hall working with the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee and the Royal Family to try to get a statue of the Queen installed instead of whatever vile modern art piece Khan wants.

“It is understood that if Tory mayoral rival Susan Hall defeats Mr Khan on May 2, she will reverse his decision and find an alternative site for the items – while organising for a new statue of the late Queen to be commissioned and erected on the empty plinth,” reports the Express.

The transgender faces installation, which will feature “marginalised sex workers,” got the go ahead despite just 23 per cent of Londoners approving it and 43 per cent saying they disliked it in a YouGov poll.

Khan claimed the piece served to “encourage discussion about the fight for freedom and equality.”

The ‘art work’ cost a total of £170,000 – all of it covered by the taxpayer.

Londoners are literally paying to have yet another ugly incarnation of “the message” shoved in their faces while being denied an infinitely more pleasing and aesthetically worthy statue of a key recent historical British figure.

But there’s a slither of good news.

The transgender art work will be “infused with their hair and skin cells” and left to “deteriorate” in London’s weather, meaning it probably won’t be long before it turns into some kind of paper mache-looking mess.

£170,000 well spent!

Earlier this week, Khan announced that London Overground train lines would be given new ‘woke’ names to further degrade and insult the British people.