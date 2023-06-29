Madonna Postpones World Tour After Being Hospitalized For ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

Madonna was rushed to New York City hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive at her residence according to a reports.

The pop icon had been set to kick off her “Celebration” world tour July 15 in Vancouver, with dates in North America and Europe.

Her manager Guy Oseary issued a statement saying that Madonna has been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” that required her to spend several days in intensive care.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, he confirmed that the 64-year-old Material Girl was still “under medical care” but improving and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” added Oseary in the statement.

