Madonna Postpones World Tour After Being Hospitalized For ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

June 29, 2023 Niamh Harris Entertainment 1
Madonna was rushed to New York City hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive at her residence according to a reports.

The pop icon had been set to kick off her “Celebration” world tour July 15 in Vancouver, with dates in North America and Europe.

Her manager Guy Oseary issued a statement saying that Madonna has been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” that required her to spend several days in intensive care.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, he confirmed that the 64-year-old Material Girl was still “under medical care” but improving and is expected to make a full recovery.

TGP reports: Due to these unforeseen circumstances, all current commitments, including the highly anticipated tour, will need to be postponed.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” added Oseary in the statement.

Page Six reported:

We hear the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.

We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.

While a source tells us the Queen of Pop is now “out of the ICU,” Oseary explained in his post, “She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Earlier this year, Madonna announced she would launch her “Celebration” tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

The 84-date global trek was expected to kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, but Oseary’s Instagram post revealed it has been postponed in light of the health scare.

