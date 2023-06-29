Pride Event Featuring People Simulating Oral Sex Considered ‘Family Friendly’

‘Family friendly’ pride events have been taking place up and down the country.’

One of the events which took place in Denver over the weekend which was advertised as ‘family friendly’, featured nearly naked people gyrating around on stage and simulating oral sex while a ‘song’ played featuring the lyrics “how do you eat that dick?“

The “all ages family-friendly” Denver pride festival featured a performer singing about oral sex while another performer acted out a sex scene on stage.



They also invited a bunch of people on stage to twerk for the audience. pic.twitter.com/OtharDp3x4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2023

As Summit news notes: The video is just one of many that show things wholly inappropriate for children to witness playing out at ‘Pride’ marches everywhere.

Fully naked men expose their genitalia in front of children at Seattle pride parade https://t.co/xxKh8m8vwC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

A man in underwear twerks in front of a group of children at the Minneapolis pride parade https://t.co/DM21c1bOpK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

This man twerking for kids appears to be the same man who twerked for kids at last year’s Minnesota pride parade. Is this a yearly tradition? https://t.co/fhLNQ4wkEJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

Bud Light was a sponsor of a Toronto pride event where completely naked people marched around in front of children. pic.twitter.com/U6LWcMSYMP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

A group of nude adults on bicycles exposed themselves to the family-friendly crowd at #SeattlePride. https://t.co/dTtgQRWmto — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2023

Brian Krassenstein defends adult men riding around naked and flashing their d*cks to kids. Yikes https://t.co/rHGmuPRLK2 pic.twitter.com/ZhAzZuQybO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2023