Pride Event Featuring People Simulating Oral Sex Considered ‘Family Friendly’

June 29, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
‘Family friendly’ pride events have been taking place up and down the country.’

One of the events which took place in Denver over the weekend which was advertised as ‘family friendly’, featured nearly naked people gyrating around on stage and simulating oral sex while a ‘song’ played featuring the lyrics “how do you eat that dick?“

As Summit news notes: The video is just one of many that show things wholly inappropriate for children to witness playing out at ‘Pride’ marches everywhere.

