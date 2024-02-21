RFK Jr: COVID Jabs Are Bioweapons Developed by U.S. Military 

Evidence the Covid-19 pandemic was planned decades in advance as part of a giant psy-op to control humanity continues pouring in – with the origins of the Covid-19 vaccine now exposed as a military operation.

The global elite have been lying to humanity every step of the way, about every detail, as part of an effort to terrorize the masses into compliance.

There is just one problem for Schwab and his co-conspirators in government cabinets and Big Pharma board rooms in global capitals. Millions of people around the world did not fall for the swindle and we are forensically examining the crime scene.

Millions of people around the world have already suffered the tragic consequences of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine roll-out.

Excess deaths are off the charts and young people, including the fit and healthy, are dying in unprecedented numbers.

Big Pharma whistleblowers have identified the mRNA vaccines as a “bioweapon” designed to depopulate humanity.

What if I told you the mRNA vaccines were actually developed by the military, years in advance, and Pfizer and Moderna were simply paid to make it appear like the vaccine came from the pharmaceutical industry?

Here is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with more:

Make no mistake, this was a tightly choreographed military operation on behalf of the global elite to enslave the human race.

Unfortunately, the pandemic was only the first phase of the great psy-op.

With sovereign nations expected to shortly being signing the global WHO pandemic treaty, it has never been more important to never ever forget what they did to us.

The elite have become so arrogant they are now boasting about their victory in public forums. Never forget what this Bayer executive admitted in front of the camera.

Not only does he admit the mRNA vaccines are “gene therapy” that irrevocably change the DNA of humanity forever, he also admits that the gene therapy was marketed as vaccines to gain public trust, and humanity was coerced into agreeing to take the shots.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been warning us for years that Gates is exactly the kind of psycho to play God with the human race. In fact, that is Gates’ whole modus operandi.

Gates is not the only one.

This is a real unedited clip of Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, receiving a line of questioning he doesn’t appreciate. Notice anything strange?

The global elite have proved that there is no crime too great or grievous for them to commit as part of their plan to depopulate the world and enslave humanity.

The Covid vaccine and pandemic were in the works for years. How do we know? Bill Gates has a history of leaving clues about what was about to happen. He also invested hundreds of millions in BioNTech just months before the pandemic.

The elite also left their finger prints all over a trail of forty dead scientists, all of whom worked for the US government in the years before the pandemic, and all of whom were in a position to blow the whistle on the Covid psy-op.

Some were found stabbed to death in the trunk of cars and some wrapped their vehicles around trees after their brake fluid mysteriously disappeared.

These are dark times for humanity and we must continue working together to oust the tyrants from their positions of power and influence. Perpetrators of this global coup must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

