Mainstream Media Finally Admits ‘Long Covid’ Is Often ‘Long Vax’

The mainstream media has finally admitted what many people have long understood. According to Science magazine, many people suffering from “long Covid” are actually suffering from “long vax.”

Chalk this one up as another win for the so-called “conspiracy theorists” who have been saying exactly this ever since Covid-19 vaccines were forced on humanity by Big Pharma working in tandem with captured governments all over the world.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Science magazine, the link between vaccines and long-term Covid-like illnesses is starting to “gain acceptance” in the medical community.

According to Science:

“Like all vaccines, those targeting the coronavirus can cause side effects in some people, including rare cases of abnormal blood clotting and heart inflammation. Another apparent complication, a debilitating suite of symptoms that resembles Long Covid, has been more elusive, its link to vaccination unclear and its diagnostic features ill-defined.

“But in recent months, what some call Long Vax has gained wider acceptance among doctors and scientists, and some are now working to better understand and treat its symptoms.”

“You see one or two patients and you wonder if it’s a coincidence,” says Anne Louise Oaklander, a neurologist and researcher at Harvard Medical School. “But by the time you’ve seen 10, 20,” she continues, trailing off. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

The admission by Harvard Medical School researchers, granted permission to admit to the mainstream media that Covid-19 vaccines have long-term health consequences, marks a significant milestone.

However, some things don’t change. According to Science magazine, the German government has admitted that “long vax” symptoms are a real problem, but has not announced any studies into the phenomenon.

“German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach acknowledged in March that though rare, Long Covid–like symptoms after vaccination are a real phenomenon. He said his ministry was working to organize funding for studies, although none has been announced so far.”

In other words, we can’t study the side effects of these vaccines (or any others) lest anything negative we learn lead to bad headlines.

TRENDING: Jim Caviezel: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing CIA Child Sex Trade

Avoiding negative headlines to keep the plebs in the dark is what modern Science™ is all about.

Long Vax is clearly a major issue but our authorities are ignoring it almost entirely to, in their own words, avoid negative headlines. Tens of millions of Americans took these shots due to fear of losing their jobs and being locked in their homes forever and those who experienced horrible side effects were told to shut their mouths and were censored on social media.

Despite including endless caveats and shilling the vax themselves, I’m sure Science mag will get harassed for even publishing this.

A great crime took place here and the perpetrators need to be held accountable.